Danish PM resigns after election gains for left-leaning parties

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 11:40 AM

Denmark’s centre-right prime minister has resigned after a general election that ended with a gain for left-leaning parties and a big loss for populists who were supporting the government.

Prime minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen’s resignation leaves the centre-left Social Democrats to try to form a one-party minority government.

Mette Frederiksen, leader of Denmark’s largest party, will start complex talks to reach a basis for a government.

She had rejected forming a coalition with Mr Loekke Rasmussen’s Liberals.

He failed to maintain a majority in parliament after the populist Danish People’s Party’s vote share plunged to 8.7% in Wednesday’s election from 21.1% in 2015.

Child sex abuse convictions against Cardinal George Pell should stand – prosecutors

- Press Association

Mick Flannery's Evening Train gets a new platform

