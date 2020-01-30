News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dali sculptures ‘stolen from Swedish art gallery’

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 03:06 PM

Thieves have stolen items from an art gallery in Stockholm, with reports they include 10 to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali.

Police said “at least two thieves” entered the Couleur gallery in central Stockholm early on Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window.

Forensic experts were searching the gallery for clues and no suspects have been arrested.

Gallery owner Peder Enstrom told the Swedish news agency TT that the alarm went off after 4am and police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Each of the sculptures by Dali are worth between 200,000 to 500,000 kronor (£15,932) to £39,830) and measures up to 50 centimetres tall, Enstrom told TT.

The sculptures – including several of Dali’s famous melting watches on a tree – had been on display at the gallery for 10 days.

The exhibition was to close on Saturday. The statues came from Switzerland.

