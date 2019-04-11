Dalai Lama recovering fast from chest infection

The Dalai Lama has almost recovered from a chest infection and is likely to leave a New Delhi hospital in a day, his spokesman said.

The 83-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader “is feeling much better”, spokesman Tenzin Takhla said.

The Dalai Lama flew from Dharamshala for consultations with doctors in the Indian capital and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday. The Dalai Lama (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Takhla said the spiritual leader is likely to return soon to the north Indian hill town that has been his headquarters since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

The Dalai Lama usually spends several months a year travelling the world to teach Buddhism and highlight the Tibetan struggle for greater freedom in China, but he has cut down on travel in the past year as he has to take care of his health, Mr Takhla said.

China does not recognise the Tibetan government-in-exile and has not held any dialogue with the representatives of the Dalai Lama since 2010. Beijing accuses him of seeking to separate Tibet from China.

The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist and says he merely advocates for substantial autonomy and protection of the region’s native Buddhist culture.

- Press Association