Dalai Lama leaves hospital after treatment for chest infection

The Dalai Lama says he feels “normal, almost normal” after leaving a New Delhi hospital where he was treated for a chest infection.

The 83-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader spoke after he was discharged on Friday. He had been admitted to hospital on Tuesday after leaving Dharamshala to consult with doctors in the capital.

He is likely to return this week to the north Indian hill town that has been his headquarters since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule. The Dalai Lama was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The Dalai Lama usually spends several months a year travelling the world to teach Buddhism and highlight the Tibetans’ struggle for greater freedom in China.

But he has cut down on travel in the past year to take care of his health.

China does not recognise the Tibetan government-in-exile and has not held any dialogue with the representatives of the Dalai Lama since 2010. Beijing accuses him of seeking to separate Tibet from China.

The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist and says he merely advocates for substantial autonomy and protection of the region’s native Buddhist culture.

READ MORE City of Chicago sues Jussie Smollett for investigative costs

- Press Association