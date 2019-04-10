NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dalai Lama in hospital with chest infection

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 07:46 AM

The Dalai Lama has been taken to hospital in the Indian capital with a chest infection.

Spokesman Tenzin Taklha said the Dalai Lama is under medication and likely to spend a day or two in the hospital.

The Tibetan spiritual leader flew from Dharmsala for consultations with doctors in New Delhi and was taken to hospital on Tuesday.

tHE Dalai Lama fled Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule (Niall Carson/PA)

The north Indian hill town has been his headquarters since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

Mr Takhla said on Wednesday the 83-year-old Dalai Lama was feeling much better now.

The Dalai Lama spends several months a year travelling the world to teach Buddhism and highlight the Tibetans’ struggle for greater freedom in China.

- Press Association

Dalai LamaNew Delhi

