NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Dalai Lama back home after treatment in hospital for chest infection

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 10:40 AM

The Dalai Lama has returned to his headquarters in the north Indian hill town of Dharmsala after a brief stay in a hospital in the capital for treatment of a chest infection.

Hundreds of exiled Tibetans lined the streets of Dharmsala carrying ceremonial scarves and incense sticks to welcome the Dalai Lama on Friday.

The 83-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader told reporters that he had fully recovered, but that the illness had been “a little bit serious”.

The Dalai Lama described the illness as ‘a little bit serious’ (Chris Radburn/PA)

He did not give any details.

The Dalai Lama usually spends several months a year travelling the world to teach Buddhism and highlight Tibetans’ struggle for greater freedom in China.

But he has cut down on his travels in the past year to take care of his health.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Tighter security for airport police and customs staff following review

More on this topic

Vatican darkened for poignant Easter ritual

Life of Brian at 40: an assertion of individual freedom that still resonates

Retired pope Benedict wades into clergy sex abuse debate

Dalai Lama recovering fast from chest infection

KEYWORDS

Dalai LamaIndia

More in this Section

Peanut allergy can be made worse by desensitising approach, study suggests

Tommy Robinson confirms bid to become MEP during rally in Manchester

No repeat of independence referendum ‘most popular option among voters’

UK police officer jailed after admitting stalking charge


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: How to sort out Norries in your back yard

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »