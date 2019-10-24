News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Da Vinci exhibition opens in Paris to mark 500 years since death

Da Vinci exhibition opens in Paris to mark 500 years since death
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 04:42 PM

Visitors have been crowding into the Louvre museum in Paris to see a major retrospective of Leonardo Da Vinci’s paintings.

The exhibition of paintings, drawings and sketches opened today to mark the 500th anniversary of the Italian master’s death.

The museum said 260,000 tickets have already been pre-sold for the show that runs until February 24 2020.

The exhibition includes 160 works, taken from the Louvre’s permanent collection and institutions around the world.

A visitor experiences a virtual reality performance at the Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at the Louvre (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)
A visitor experiences a virtual reality performance at the Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at the Louvre (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

They include Leonardo’s masterpieces, dozens of studies and scientific sketches, and pieces by other artists in his orbit.

French visitor Gisele Lelemberg said of Da Vinci: “He is a great painter. He is a great man of art… For me he was a genius.”

A virtual reality section delves into the story behind the Mona Lisa.

