Czech police advise indictment of prime minister for fraud

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis picture last month.
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 04:16 PM

Czech police are recommending the indictment of Prime Minister Andrej Babis over alleged fraud involving European Union subsidies.

Prague’s prosecution office said it has received the results of the police investigation into Mr Babis’ possible involvement in the €1.7 million fraud.

Prosecutors will decide whether to press charges against Mr Babis or dismiss them.

The case involves a farm that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of some 250 companies to Mr Babis’ family members.

The subsidies were meant for medium and small businesses and Agrofert would not have been eligible for them.

Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.

Mr Babis, a populist billionaire, denies any wrongdoing.

