Cyprus custody hearing postponed for British woman over ‘false’ rape claim

By Press Association
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 12:36 PM

A custody hearing in Cyprus has been postponed for a 19-year-old British woman who faces a public nuisance charge after allegedly admitting her report that she was raped by 12 Israeli teenagers at a popular resort town was untrue.

Paralimni court judge Tonia Antoniou ordered the one-day postponement today because the woman’s lawyer is abroad.

A lawyer standing in for the Briton’s lawyer said more time was needed to pore through the police’s extensive probe into the case.

An Israeli teenager is embraced by relatives after being released from Famagusta police headquarters (Petros Karadjias/AP)
The woman will remain in police custody until Tuesday’s court appearance because she poses a flight risk, the state-run Cyprus News Agency reported.

Cyprus police on Sunday freed the remaining seven of 12 Israeli suspects who were initially arrested after the British woman made the rape allegation against them.

