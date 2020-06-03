News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Cyprus brings forward lifting of many Covid-19 restrictions

Cyprus brings forward lifting of many Covid-19 restrictions
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 01:21 PM

Cyprus has accelerated the lifting of most of the country’s remaining coronavirus restrictions by three weeks, citing its consistently low infection rate since the May 4 end of a stay-at-home order.

The country’s health minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday the third phase of the country’s gradual rollback of restrictions will be completed by June 24 instead of July 14.

That means that as of June 9, shopping centres, airports and the interior seating spaces of hotels, bars and restaurants, open-air theatres and cinemas will be back in business.

A yellow painted Post Office post box in Nicosia, Cyprus (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A yellow painted Post Office post box in Nicosia, Cyprus (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sports events without spectators, kindergartens, playgrounds, summer schools and school canteens also re-open on that date.

Casinos, dance schools, gyms, theme and water parks open their doors four days later.

A 10-person limit on public gatherings will stay in effect at least until June 24.

Indoor cinemas and theatres are expected to open in early August, while music concerts, festivals, wedding and christening receptions and graduation ceremonies will again be permitted on September 1.

To date, Cyprus counts 952 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 17 deaths.

READ MORE

Total UK deaths involving Covid-19 passes 50,000

More on this topic

Harris calls for cancellation of anti-direct provision protest on public health groundsHarris calls for cancellation of anti-direct provision protest on public health grounds

Johnson defends his response to coronavirus crisis as death toll passes 50,000Johnson defends his response to coronavirus crisis as death toll passes 50,000

Total UK deaths involving Covid-19 passes 50,000Total UK deaths involving Covid-19 passes 50,000

Soap’s romantic scenes will take imagination, drama boss saysSoap’s romantic scenes will take imagination, drama boss says


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19CyprusTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up