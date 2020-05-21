Cyclone wreaks havoc as it hits India and Bangladesh

A powerful cyclone has ripped through densely populated coastal areas of India and Bangladesh.

Cyclone Amphan blew off roofs and whipped up waves that swallowed embankments and bridges and left entire villages without access to fresh water, electricity and communications.

At least 24 people were reported to have been killed.

The cyclone weakened after slamming ashore on Wednesday evening amid massive evacuations. Officials warned that relief and repair work will be made harder by the coronavirus pandemic, which has already sapped the healthcare system. Volunteers repair the homes of villagers after Cyclone Amphan hit India (Indian Red Cross Society via AP)

Up to 10 people died in low-lying Bangladesh, while 12 deaths were reported in West Bengal state in India. Officials said two people died in India’s Odisha state in the Bay of Bengal. Most of the deaths were due to the collapse of walls, drowning and falling trees.

“We have never seen or heard anything like it. Windows rattled, the house shook, outside trees caught fire, while others collapsed. We thought we would die,” Javed Khan, a taxi driver in Kolkata, said.

Cyclone Amphan, the equivalent of a category three hurricane, was packing sustained winds of up to 105mph, with maximum gusts of 118mph when it crashed ashore.

Although it lost power as it moved towards Bangladesh, the densely populated regions of South Bengal bore the brunt of the onslaught with storm surges pushing seawater 15 miles inland and flooding cities including Kolkata.

The roof of a school building in Howrah, a suburb of Kolkata, flew off in the wind. Numerous coconut trees were struck by lightning and rising rivers overflew their banks. Men walk past fallen trees (Bikas Das/AP)

Heavy rainfall was forecast for many parts of the state in the coming week. The cyclone will disrupt local wind circulation and also trigger heatwaves in parts of the country, said India’s meteorological chief, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that entire islands had been cut off from the mainland, including the communities living along the Sunderbans, one of the largest mangrove forests in the world.

In the West Bengal state capital of Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta, many centuries-old buildings were badly damaged, said Ms Banerjee.

Large portions of the teeming metropolis and its suburbs, which has a population of 14.1 million, were flooded and many roads littered with uprooted trees, some of which collapsed on parked cars and buildings. People sheltering from Cyclone Amphan (Abu Sufian Jewel/AP)

Many places in Kolkata were left without electricity or phone connectivity. Some residents said their mobile phones could not be charged and they were unable to access relief measures.

“We are facing three crises: the coronavirus, the thousands of migrants who are returning home and now the cyclone,” Ms Banerjee said.

In Bangladesh, at least one million people were without electricity, according to the Ministry of Power.

Hundreds of villages were submerged by a tidal surge across the vast coastal region, disaster-response authorities said. About a dozen flood protection embankments have been breached.