News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Cuba Gooding Jr’s groping case allowed by judge to go forward

Cuba Gooding Jr’s groping case allowed by judge to go forward
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 10:21 PM

A New York City judge has rejected actor Cuba Gooding Jr’s request to have his groping case thrown out.

Judge Phyllis Chu said in a written ruling this week that conflicting accounts of the accusations against the Oscar-winning Jerry Maguire star should be resolved at a trial starting on September 3.

A lawyer for Gooding, Mark Heller, said he still expects his client to be exonerated.

A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Manhattan has accused Gooding of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman’s breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The conflicting factual allegations between the criminal court information and the defendant's motion should be resolved at trial

The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police. He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on after about six hours in police custody.

The defence had filed papers saying the misdemeanour forcible touching case should be dismissed based on accounts of two witnesses who say it never happened, and that video from the bar backs up that claim.

The papers argued that since there was clear evidence that no crime was committed, it was necessary to throw out the case to protect the integrity of the criminal justice system.

The judge wrote: “This court disagrees. The conflicting factual allegations between the criminal court information and the defendant’s motion should be resolved at trial.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Neymar rape case should be closed, say prosecutorsNeymar rape case should be closed, say prosecutors

Killer 'Freddie' Thompson brings High court challenge over 'oppressive' prison conditionsKiller 'Freddie' Thompson brings High court challenge over 'oppressive' prison conditions

Teenager with autism challenges expulsion from schoolTeenager with autism challenges expulsion from school

Man accused of conspiring to murder unhappy at being sent forward for trial after claiming solicitor not present in courtMan accused of conspiring to murder unhappy at being sent forward for trial after claiming solicitor not present in court

Cuba Gooding JrcourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Boris Johnson tells MPs to ‘get on and deliver’ BrexitBoris Johnson tells MPs to ‘get on and deliver’ Brexit

Kyrgyzstan’s ex-president calls for government’s removal after arrest bid failsKyrgyzstan’s ex-president calls for government’s removal after arrest bid fails

India arrests hundreds in Kashmir as Pakistan cuts railway linkIndia arrests hundreds in Kashmir as Pakistan cuts railway link

Briton found dead on Greek island died after falling from height – coronerBriton found dead on Greek island died after falling from height – coroner


Lifestyle

After originally announcing new record i,i for the end of the month, Bon Iver took the music world by surprise with the digital release of the new album.Scene + Heard: Bon Iver takes the music world by surprise

When her 10-year-old son gets hayfever symptoms for the first time this summer, Esther N McCarthy, leaps into mammy mode to try to cure him. They trial homoeopathic remedies, high-tech household gadgets and good old-fashioned nettles.Hayfever symptoms: Not to be sneezed at

Terry O’Neill’s numerous pictures of the late rock star have been assembled into an impressive book, writes Richard Purden'Bowie’s manager called and said he needed publicity shots of David doing this last performance as Ziggy'

Often referred to as “Spain’s Impressionist”, Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida is one of Spain’s most popular artists.Discover paintings by Spain's 'master of light' in first Sorolla exhibition in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »