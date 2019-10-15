News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to sex misconduct claims

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 06:44 PM

Cuba Gooding Jr has pleaded not guilty to a charge alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.

The actor appeared before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognisance.

The new charge involves an alleged incident in October 2018. The defence paints it as a shakedown attempt.

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star was previously accused of groping a woman at a bar on June 9.

The woman told police she believed Gooding Jr was intoxicated.

The defence has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.

Prosecutors are also seeking to bring in other accusers who have come forward to bolster their case.

Gooding Jr’s lawyer Mark Heller said outside court that he is “shocked, outraged and absolutely dumbfounded”.

