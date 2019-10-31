News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new misconduct claim

Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new misconduct claim
By Press Association
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 07:51 PM

Cuba Gooding Jr has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that includes allegations from a new accuser in his New York City sexual misconduct case.

Prosecutors at Thursday’s hearing said they have also heard from several more women who could give evidence about their claims against the 51-year-old actor.

Cuba Gooding Jr arrives to court in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)
Cuba Gooding Jr arrives to court in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)

Gooding’s criminal case now includes allegations from three women, growing in recent weeks from a lone allegation that led to his arrest in June.

Details of the new allegations were not immediately available.

Gooding’s lawyers argued the indictment and accompanying paperwork do not specify any wrongdoing in that alleged counter.

Gooding has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

More on this topic

Night porter and friend who staged hotel robbery in Cork caught out by CCTV footageNight porter and friend who staged hotel robbery in Cork caught out by CCTV footage

High Court ruling temporarily prevents Ben Gilroy from arresting Start Mortgages employeesHigh Court ruling temporarily prevents Ben Gilroy from arresting Start Mortgages employees

Rape accused denies he and co-accused 'swapped over' sexual activity with womanRape accused denies he and co-accused 'swapped over' sexual activity with woman

Man who pulled gun on sister-in-law and threatened to kill her partner during family argument is jailedMan who pulled gun on sister-in-law and threatened to kill her partner during family argument is jailed

Cuba Gooding JrTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Johnson and Farage would be unstoppable force, says TrumpJohnson and Farage would be unstoppable force, says Trump

'Trump trying to get friend Boris elected': Corbyn slams US President's interference in UK election 'Trump trying to get friend Boris elected': Corbyn slams US President's interference in UK election

Cousin of British stab victim launches foundation to keep young men off streetsCousin of British stab victim launches foundation to keep young men off streets

‘It breaks my heart’: Sister’s anguish as Amelia Bambridge found dead at sea‘It breaks my heart’: Sister’s anguish as Amelia Bambridge found dead at sea


Lifestyle

Yet another new opening in Dublin — this time in the space that was once occupied by the short- lived Del Fino restaurant.Restaurant review: Port House Cava, Camden Street, Dublin

Hot apple desserts.Michelle Darmody unveils her favourite recipes for this season's bounty of apples

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

It’s managed chaos from the moment the alarm goes off as myself.Working life: Dr Tanya Mulcahy, Health Inovation Hub Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »