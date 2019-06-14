News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to groping woman at bar

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 06:27 AM

Cuba Gooding Jr has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse after a woman accused the actor of groping her at a New York City night spot.

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star was arraigned on Thursday after turning himself in to police.

He smiled as he entered the courtroom wearing a dark blue suit and led by a pair of detectives.

Cuba Gooding Jr leaves the court in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)
A 29-year-old woman told police Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated on Sunday night at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.

Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, said security video will exonerate the actor.

“Mr Gooding has not acted inappropriately in any shape or form,” lawyer Mark Heller said.

“Nothing in the video could even be considered ambiguous, and I frankly am shocked and horrified that this case is being prosecuted,” he added.

Gooding did not discuss his case as he left court, instead offering well wishes to David Ortiz, the Boston Red Sox star taken to hospital after he was shot Sunday in the Dominican Republic.

“Get well, Big Papi,” Gooding said while passing cameras and reporters in the courthouse reception.

Before getting into a car outside, he added: “It’s been a long day.”

Gooding’s next court date is June 26.

- Press Association

Court case

