Cuba Gooding Jnr facing new charge in sex misconduct case

Cuba Gooding Jnr is facing a new undisclosed charge in his sexual misconduct case.

Prosecutors revealed on Thursday that the charge is contained in a new indictment against the Oscar-winning Jerry Maguire star. Gooding Jnr appeared in court in New York on Thursday (Steven Hirsch/New York Post/AP)

Gooding appeared at a Manhattan court on Thursday for possible jury selection for his trial, but must now be arraigned on the new indictment next week before a trial can begin.

The actor left court without speaking to reporters.

His defence teams says video evidence supports witness accounts that the alleged initial incident of sexual touching did not take place.