News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Cruise ship subject of coronavirus fears anchors off Cambodia

Cruise ship subject of coronavirus fears anchors off Cambodia
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 03:39 AM

A cruise ship turned away by four Asian and Pacific governments due to fears about a strain of coronavirus has anchored off Cambodia.

The Westerdam was refused permission to dock in the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Thailand but ship owner Holland America Line said there were no known cases of the Covid-19 virus on board.

Health checks will now be carried out on the 2,200 passengers and crew on board the ship which is in waters outside Sihanoukville.

US Ambassador Warren Patrick Murphy said he sent an embassy team to work with the ship’s representatives and Cambodian officials to help Americans disembark and transfer to their onward destinations.

“We have also coordinated with foreign embassies of other nationalities,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Westerdam’s cruise will end in Sihanoukville and passengers can take charter flights to the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, to return home, Holland America said.

Cambodian medical officers unload equipment from a helicopter as they prepare for health checks on passengers and crew of the Westerdam (Heng Sinith/AP)
Cambodian medical officers unload equipment from a helicopter as they prepare for health checks on passengers and crew of the Westerdam (Heng Sinith/AP)

“All approvals have been received and we are extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for their support,” a statement on the cruise operator’s website said.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month and its last stop before it was refused further landings was in Hong Kong, where 50 cases of the viral disease have been confirmed.

A passenger on the ship expressed relief at the news the ship would be docking in Cambodia.

“Homeward bound! The #Westerdam is headed for Cambodia,” she tweeted.

“We’re told by the captain that it may take a few days to get everyone on chartered flights to Phnom Penh and then home. Elated at the prospect of touching land tomorrow. Until then, I’ll work on my towel animals.”

ChinaCruise shipThailandTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

50p coins to commemorate UK’s contribution to dinosaur discoveries50p coins to commemorate UK’s contribution to dinosaur discoveries

Global warming making it harder for planes to take off – studyGlobal warming making it harder for planes to take off – study

Boris Johnson to promote ‘generation of talent’ in Cabinet reshuffleBoris Johnson to promote ‘generation of talent’ in Cabinet reshuffle

Tom Stoppard to receive PEN America writing awardTom Stoppard to receive PEN America writing award


Lifestyle

William Shakespeare is considered the greatest writer to have ever lived. Yet, we know very little about him.Learning Points: Phillip Schofield’s sexuality is none of our business

If it fell on a work day I remember coming down the stairs for breakfast before school and seeing three bouquets of flowers on the table.Mum's the Word: How celebrating Valentine’s Day helps mend my broken heart

Moving to Cloughjordan eco-village was my idea. I’d done a dance project in Scotland’s Findhorn Foundation community in 2004 and it opened my eyes to another way of living.It takes an eco village: raising a free range family

A hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden, says Peter DowdallPushing the boundaries: How a hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »