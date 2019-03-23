NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cruise ship carrying 1,300 sends mayday call off Norway coast

Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 04:50 PM

A cruise ship with engine problems has sent a mayday call from the west coast of Norway and is making plans to evacuate its 1,300 passengers and crew.

Norwegian newspaper VG said the Viking Sky cruise ship ran into propulsion problems as strong winds and heavy seas hit Norway’s coastal regions on Saturday.

Police in the county of Moere og Romsdal said the ship has managed to moor in Hustadsvika Bay, between the western Norwegian cities of Alesund and Trondheim.

Helicopters are being used to evacuate passengers (Frank Einar Vatne/NTB scanpix via AP)

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats have been sent to help and evacuate the vessel, a process expected to take several hours.

The Viking Sky was delivered in 2017 to operator Viking Ocean Cruises.

- Press Association

Cruise shipMayday callNorwayViking Sky

