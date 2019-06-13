News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cruise ship captain freed on bail by Hungarian court in Danube collision case

Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 12:22 PM

The Ukrainian cruise ship captain suspected of responsibility in a deadly collision with a sightseeing boat on the Danube River has been released on bail by a court in Hungary.

The Capital City Court said on Thursday that the captain, identified earlier only as Yuriy C., is not allowed to leave Budapest, must wear an electronic tracking device and meet with investigators twice a week.

The captain’s Viking Sigyn collided with the Hableany (Mermaid) on May 29.

A crane places the wreckage of the sightseeing boat (Balazs Mohai/AP)

The Hableany was raised out of the Danube on Tuesday and taken away on a barge for inspection by police investigating the crash.

Police, meanwhile, said the body of another South Korean tourist had been recovered in the Danube River, raising the death toll to 25.

Three South Koreans remain missing and seven were rescued.

- Press Association

