Crowds in Asia marvel at ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 10:02 AM

People in a swathe of southern Asia gazed at the sky in wonder on Thursday at a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

The so-called annular eclipse, in which a thin outer ring of the Sun is still visible, could be seen along a path stretching from India and Pakistan to Thailand and Indonesia.

Authorities in Indonesia provided telescopes and hundreds of special glasses to protect viewers’ eyes.

People look up at the sun with protective glasses to watch the solar eclipse from Jakarta, Indonesia(Tatan Syuflana/AP)
Thousands of people gazed at the sky and cheered and clapped as the sun transformed into a dark orb for more than two minutes, briefly plunging the sky into darkness. Hundreds of others prayed at nearby mosques.

“How amazing to see the ring of fire when the sun disappeared slowly,” said Firman Syahrizal, a resident of Sinabang in Indonesia’s Banda Aceh province, who witnessed the eclipse with his family.

The previous annular solar eclipse in February 2017 was also visible over a slice of Indonesia.

