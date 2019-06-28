News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Crowd gathers outside Stonewall Inn to mark 50th anniversary of protest

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 07:10 PM

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Stonewall Inn in New York City to mark the 50th anniversary of the rebellion that catalysed a movement for LGBTQ liberation.

New Yorkers and visitors from around the world filed past the landmark bar on Friday, taking photos, awaiting musical performances and reflecting on the 1969 uprising.

Patrons at the gay bar resisted a police raid, sparking days of protests and longer-term organising that made the cause of LGBTQ rights far more visible than it had been in the US.

Standing outside the bar, Robert Walker said: “Fifty years ago, people stood up for their rights, and look where we’re at now.”

The 58-year-old New Yorker and airline worker says he was “getting goosebumps just really thinking about it”.

- Press Association

