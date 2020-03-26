News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Crocodile Dundee star Mark Blum dies from coronavirus complications

Crocodile Dundee star Mark Blum dies from coronavirus complications
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 05:59 PM

Stage, movie and TV character actor Mark Blum, who had roles in the films Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, has died from coronavirus complications aged 69.

An executive with the labour union SAG-AFTRA and the off-Broadway theatre company Playwrights Horizons announced the actor’s death.

Blum’s recent Broadway credits included The Assembled Parties, Twelve Angry Men, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man – twice – and Neil Simon’s Lost In Yonkers.

He played Rosanna Arquette’s husband in the 1985 comedy Desperately Seeking Susan and had a role in Crocodile Dundee as the newspaper editor. He was on the Amazon series Mozart In The Jungle and was in the Netflix crime drama You.

Rebecca Damon, SAG-AFTRA executive vice president and New York president, wrote in tribute of Blum: “Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human.”

The virus has infected some Broadway veterans, including the actors Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy and composer David Bryan. It has also claimed the life of four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally.

Amazon Prime TVcoronavirusCovid-19Crocodile DundeeDesperately Seeking SusanMark BlumTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

G20 leaders in video call to co-ordinate virus responseG20 leaders in video call to co-ordinate virus response

Marine species ‘relocating towards the poles due to rising ocean temperatures’Marine species ‘relocating towards the poles due to rising ocean temperatures’

Social media firms ‘morally responsible for tackling Covid-19 misinformation’Social media firms ‘morally responsible for tackling Covid-19 misinformation’

Global coronavirus infections near 500,000 as health systems buckleGlobal coronavirus infections near 500,000 as health systems buckle


Lifestyle

The Menu continues to offer his weekly column as an Irish food community bulletin board to, where possible, enable the evolution of alternative safe-selling business practices.The Menu: a bulletin board for Irish foodies

This season’s colours and cuts mix up the wardrobe-staple trench, says Prudence Wade.From old classics to new twists – how this year is doing trench coats

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »