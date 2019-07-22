News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cristiano Ronaldo will not face rape charge over Vegas allegations

Monday, July 22, 2019 - 08:33 PM

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.

The Portuguese player’s lawyer Peter Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.

Lawyers for his accuser, former model and school teacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to messages.

She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in US court in Las Vegas, alleging he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with her to become public.

- Press Association

