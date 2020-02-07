News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Credit Suisse CEO resigns amid spying scandal at bank

Credit Suisse CEO resigns amid spying scandal at bank
Friday, February 07, 2020 - 08:33 AM

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam is resigning after nearly five years on the job, as he acknowledged that a spying scandal caused “anxiety and hurt” and tarnished the reputation of the Swiss bank.

The bank said in a statement that its board had accepted Mr Thiam’s resignation.

It will take effect on February 14, after the presentation of Credit Suisse’s fourth-quarter results.

He will be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, the CEO of the bank’s Swiss operations.

I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues

Last month, Credit Suisse announced that a second former top executive was snooped on at the behest of its then-chief operating officer, who resigned earlier over another such case.

“I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues,” Mr Thiam said in the statement.

“It undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and caused anxiety and hurt. I regret that this happened and it should never have taken place.”

Mr Thiam, who is from Ivory Coast, is the bank’s first African-born CEO and is a graduate of France’s elite Ecole Polytechnique university.

He was one of about two dozen CEOs and business leaders who dined with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, last month.

Chairman Urs Rohner credited Mr Thiam with making an “enormous contribution” and for returning the bank to profit.

Bankcredit suisseTidjane ThiamTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

British tourist wearing bikini arrested for 'indecent exposure' in MaldivesBritish tourist wearing bikini arrested for 'indecent exposure' in Maldives

Heavy rain in eastern Australia helps put out wildfiresHeavy rain in eastern Australia helps put out wildfires

Democratic Party head calls for ‘re-canvass’ of Iowa results after delaysDemocratic Party head calls for ‘re-canvass’ of Iowa results after delays

Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 636Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 636


Lifestyle

Take a look back at some of the greatest gowns in Hollywood.Oscars 2020: From Angelina Jolie to Lady Gaga – 16 of the best dresses of all time

Sports stars are encouraging a growing number of young men to seek help with their mental health.Open mind: Changing face of men's mental health

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »