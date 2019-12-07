News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Crane overturns blocking both carriageways of motorway in England

Crane overturns blocking both carriageways of motorway in England
By Press Association
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 07:32 AM

The M25 in the UK has partially reopened after a crane overturned and crashed across both sides of the carriageway.

The incident happened at Junction 27 with the M11 in Essex at around 5.30pm on Friday evening.

The crane overturned and crashed across both sides of the carriageway (@EP_RPU_South/Essex Police/PA)
The crane overturned and crashed across both sides of the carriageway (@EP_RPU_South/Essex Police/PA)

Highways England said that, following resurfacing, the “clockwise side has been reopened with a lane 3 closure in place whilst the central reservation is repaired”.

It added that the anti-clockwise side of the motorway remained closed but was to reopen shortly.

The incident caused huge tailbacks in both directions, including more than 10 miles on the clockwise carriageway.

Earlier, Essex Police confirmed that no-one had been seriously injured but said the road is likely to be closed for “some considerable time”.

Highways England also warned motorists to avoid the area while the emergency services work to clear the scene.

Pictures shared on social media showed an unknown liquid coming from the vehicle and covering parts of the road.

Several blocks from the carriageway had been broken off by the crane and spread across the junction, making it impossible for cars to pass.

In a statement, Highways England said: “Specialist contractors will be required to recover the vehicle. The road is likely to remain closed for some time whilst this work continues and will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

“For traffic approaching the delays locally, drivers are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may wish to re-route or delay their journeys.

“If travelling towards this area from much further afield, delay information will remain visible on on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.”

CraneEssex PoliceHighways EnglandM25

More in this Section

Donald Trump holds off on cartel terrorist designationDonald Trump holds off on cartel terrorist designation

Indian woman who alleged gang-rape dies after fire attackIndian woman who alleged gang-rape dies after fire attack

Democrats shift impeachment focus to RussiaDemocrats shift impeachment focus to Russia

Teenager charged after opera singer Katherine Jenkins muggedTeenager charged after opera singer Katherine Jenkins mugged


Lifestyle

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »