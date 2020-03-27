Covid-19: What are the symptoms and when do they develop?

Many people said they had experienced “mild symptoms” after testing positive for coronavirus.

But what are the symptoms of Covid-19 and can they get worse over time?

– What symptoms do most people experience?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), most people infected with Covid-19 will develop mild to moderate symptoms and recover without requiring special treatment.

Common symptoms of the respiratory disease include a fever – which is usually a temperature of 38C or above – tiredness and a dry cough. (PA Graphics)

– Could there be other symptoms?

The WHO says other symptoms can include shortness of breath, aches and pains, and a sore throat.

Some people have also reported a loss of taste and/or smell, as well as abdominal pains.

– When do symptoms begin to show and can they get worse?

It takes about five days from getting Covid-19 for symptoms to show, and then up to a week to recover.

Those who get more seriously ill tend to do so after about five or six days of having the illness, he added.

– Can I get Covid-19 and not experience any symptoms?

According to the WHO, some people become infected but do not develop any symptoms and do not feel unwell.

– Who is most at risk?

Those with an underlying medical condition and people over the age of 60 have a higher risk of developing severe symptoms.

The WHO says that around one out of every six people who gets Covid-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.