Covid-19: UK death toll rises to 621

621 people with coronavirus have died in the UK over the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,934 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday, the Department of Health said, up by 621 from 4,313 the day before.

Outdoor exercise could be banned if people flout the social distancing rules, the Health Secretary has warned, as the coronavirus death toll rose sharply again.

Matt Hancock said sunbathing in public spaces was against the Government guidance, and told those who dared to disobey that they are putting their own and others’ lives at risk.

Today’s figures from Britain's Department of Health show the number of new people tested daily in the UK for coronavirus is back above 10,000.

A total of 12,334 new people were reported as being tested in the 24 hours to 9am April 5.

The equivalent figure for yesterday had slipped below 10,000, having previously been above 10,000 for two days in a row.

The total number of people in the UK tested since the outbreak began – 195,524 – is the equivalent of around 293 people in every 100,000, or 0.3% of the population.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has taken 15 days to go from just over 5,000 (5,018 as of 9am March 21) to nearly 50,000 (47,806 as of 9am April 5).