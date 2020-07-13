News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19: 'Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction' warns WHO

Covid-19: 'Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction' warns WHO
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 09:27 PM

The World Health Organisation(WHO) claims political leaders are undermining people's trust during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WHO says there were 230,000 new cases of the virus reported yesterday.

But 50% came from just two countries, and the WHO says the Americas remains the epicentre of the disease.

Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus says he has a blunt warning for many countries.

The Director-General said: "Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction.

"The virus remains public enemy number one.

"But the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this.

"Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response, trust."

Yesterday the state of Florida in the US reported an American record-breaking 15,299 coronavirus cases in one day. 

The numbers come at the end of a grim week as Florida reported 514 fatalities – an average of 73 per day.

READ MORE

Epstein victim to speak at Ghislaine Maxwell bail hearing

More on this topic

'Perfect storm' of tourists and pubs threaten Covid-19 progress warns Trinity Prof'Perfect storm' of tourists and pubs threaten Covid-19 progress warns Trinity Prof

Now is not the time for tourists to travel to Ireland for their holiday says Simon Coveney Now is not the time for tourists to travel to Ireland for their holiday says Simon Coveney

Rising Covid-19 cases and public complacency a concern for Dr Ronan GlynnRising Covid-19 cases and public complacency a concern for Dr Ronan Glynn

Kerry restaurant turns away US diners who had not quarantinedKerry restaurant turns away US diners who had not quarantined


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Covid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up