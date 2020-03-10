News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Covid-19 takes its toll on celebrations of Holi festival

Covid-19 takes its toll on celebrations of Holi festival
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 02:51 PM

Hindus threw coloured powder and sprayed water in massive celebrations of the festival of Holi in India on Tuesday, but the enthusiasm was subdued compared to previous years because of fears of the new virus.

Brightly coloured powder filled the air in most parts of North India.

But in the capital, New Delhi, many events were cancelled as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country rose to 47.

Holi, which marks the advent of spring, is widely celebrated in India, Nepal and other South Asian countries.

The face of a woman is smeared with coloured powder (Rajanish Kakade/AP)
The face of a woman is smeared with coloured powder (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

Most years, millions of people from toddlers to the elderly throw powder at each other and play with water balloons and squirt guns.

But this year prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he would not participate in public Holi celebrations because of the virus outbreak.

“Yes, it’s coronavirus that made us cancel our programmes,” said Anshuman Ghulati, festival director of Holi Moo, one of the biggest Holi events in New Delhi which last year drew some 7,000 people from around the world.

“People are scared this year, we have cancelled our event,” he said.

Other groups in New Delhi also cancelled their plans.

Atul Goyal, president of United Residents Joint Action, said there would be no gala lunches or water dance events.

“Considering the coronavirus outbreak, you are advised to cancel Holi gatherings, in particular playing with water and touching of nose, eyes and lips and shaking hands,” the group said in an advisory.

Indians dance and throw colored powder during Holi festival celebrations in Gauhati (Anupam Nath/AP)
Indians dance and throw colored powder during Holi festival celebrations in Gauhati (Anupam Nath/AP)

But many defied the recommendations in other parts of the country.

People danced and smeared each other with colours in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

Still, “there has been some effect from the coronavirus on celebrations”, said Neeraj Kumar, a resident of the state.

Sellers of coloured powder and water guns said their sales had plunged.

“The fear that customers have over the coronavirus and the large number of people that are getting sick has made them slightly disinterested in celebrating Holi.

“So our sales have become very less this Holi,” vendor Jitender Pandey said.

Celebrations in Prayagraj, India (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)
Celebrations in Prayagraj, India (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

coronavirusCovid-19HoliTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

China’s Xi visits coronavirus outbreak city as world gripped by recession fearsChina’s Xi visits coronavirus outbreak city as world gripped by recession fears

Australian football club apologises over ‘heterosexual’ singles nightAustralian football club apologises over ‘heterosexual’ singles night

Stakes rise for Bernie Sanders heading into Michigan primaryStakes rise for Bernie Sanders heading into Michigan primary

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers call for mercy in sentencingHarvey Weinstein’s lawyers call for mercy in sentencing


Lifestyle

Official advice has finally been released.Do pregnant women need to worry more about the coronavirus?

Anna Collins was introduced to the idea that food can be thy medicine earlier than most.'It wasn’t airy, fairy stuff': How diet can support the journey to wellness

Give your Mam a day of rest this Mother’s Day, with a book she can relate to and cosy up with. Hannah Stephenson selects 10 of the best.10 top reads for Mother’s Day

The problem with the coronavirus is trying to find someone you can believe.Learner Dad: What is the correct amount of panic for parents to apply over Covid-19?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »