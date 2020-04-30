News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
world

Covid-19 is ‘not man-made or genetically modified’, US spy agencies say

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 03:09 PM

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Covid-19 was “not man-made or genetically modified”.

But they say they are still examining whether the origins of the pandemic trace to contact with infected animals or an accident at a Chinese lab.

The statement came on Thursday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the clearing house for the web of US spy agencies.

It comes as President Donald Trump and his allies have touted the as-yet-unproven theory that an infectious disease lab in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Chinese outbreak, was the source of the global pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 worldwide.


