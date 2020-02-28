News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Covid-19 infects top officials and hundreds more in Iran

Covid-19 infects top officials and hundreds more in Iran
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 01:38 PM

The strain of coronavirus known as Covid-19 has killed 34 and infected 388 people in Iran, the country’s Health Ministry has confirmed.

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the country now has 15 laboratories testing samples and warned that the number of cases is likely to increase.

The head of Iran’s task force to stop the virus was seen coughing, sweating and wheezing across televised interviews before acknowledging he was infected. Then days later, a visibly pale official sat away from President Hassan Rouhani and other top leaders before she too reportedly came down with the virus.

Iranians are taking extra caution to avoid getting infected (AP/Vahid Salemi)
Iranians are taking extra caution to avoid getting infected (AP/Vahid Salemi)

In the capital Tehran and other cities, authorities cancelled Friday prayer services to limit crowds. Radio Tehran, which typically carries the prayer, played only traditional Iranian music and universities are to remain closed for another week.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media made a point to show the government is addressing the crisis. In the city of Mashhad, at the Imam Reza Shrine, cleaners in hazmat suits sprayed disinfectant across surfaces that the worshippers kiss and touch as workers installed hand sanitisers. Trucks from Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard sprayed down streets and pavements in the holy city of Qom, the epicentre of the country’s outbreak.

But experts, including at the World Health Organisation, worry the Islamic Republic may be under-reporting the number of cases in the country.

Iran denied for days that the virus was in the country ahead of a parliamentary election that saw the lowest voter turnout since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

By doing so, Iran is likely to have allowed the virus to spread rapidly, reaching even into the upper echelons of its power structure as it infected four MPs, top clerics and other officials.

On Thursday, word spread that one of Iran’s many vice presidents, Masoumeh Ebtekar, had contracted the virus. Ms Ebtekar, 59, is better known as “Sister Mary”, the English-speaking spokeswoman for the students who seized the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and sparked the 444-day hostage crisis.

Masoumeh Ebtekar, a vice president in the Islamic Republic, reportedly has the virus (AP/Vahid Salemi, File)
Masoumeh Ebtekar, a vice president in the Islamic Republic, reportedly has the virus (AP/Vahid Salemi, File)

Ms Ebtekar attended a cabinet meeting chaired by 71-year-old Mr Rouhani on Wednesday. Other top officials, mostly in their late 50s and 60s, sat just feet away from her. Mr Jahanpour said the average age of those killed by the virus and the illness it brings is over 60.

State media has not said what measures those attending the meeting with Ms Ebtekar were now taking. However, the concern about the virus’ spread among Iran’s elite has reached into Austria, where foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg tested negative for it after a recent trip to Tehran.

Iraj Harirchi, who led Iran’s coronavirus task force, sweated at the podium during a news conference and then later coughed all over the set of a state TV interview programme.

Soon afterwards, Mr Harirchi acknowledged testing positive for the virus.

Covid-19Hassan RouhaniIranMasoumeh EbtekarTehranTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Japanese island Hokkaido declares state of emergency over coronavirusJapanese island Hokkaido declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Guests evacuated after boat at Disney World takes on waterGuests evacuated after boat at Disney World takes on water

Japan sends vice justice minister to Lebanon on Ghosn caseJapan sends vice justice minister to Lebanon on Ghosn case

Global coronavirus cases rise as China’s downward trend continuesGlobal coronavirus cases rise as China’s downward trend continues


Lifestyle

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

Kya deLongchamps despairs over the simple ways we can wreak havoc on our property's valueHow we vandalise our own homes

With the housing crisis, renovating a run-down property is worth considering if you have the inclination, time, funds and a good team of contractors around you, writes Carol O’CallaghanBehind the scenes in The Great House Revival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »