Covid-19 death toll continues to rise in Scotland and Wales as new rules enforced

A total of 1,231 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19, a rise of 47 from Friday, the Scottish government has confirmed.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus north of the border is 10,051, up 354 on Friday.

The daily figures published on the Scottish government’s website confirmed 1,748 patients are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a rise of 38 from the previous day.

Of these patients 140 are in intensive care, down one.

Across Scotland, 47,749 people have been tested for coronavirus, a rise of 1,660 in 24 hours.

The figures were released following new Scottish government guidance on the expansion of testing for key workers who show symptoms of the virus.

The guidance states: “We need to ensure those critical to the sustained functioning of the economy and public services have access to testing that enables them to continue their vital work.

“All symptomatic people categorised as key workers and members of their household can be tested.”

Key workers have been split into four priority categories for testing, with health and social care workers remaining in the top priority group.

Among the occupations eligible for testing through the expanded programme are supermarket workers, food processors, postal staff and those providing public transport.

Meanwhile, the public in Wales were getting used to stricter regulations about leaving their homes as they spent their fifth weekend under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Revised restrictions which came into force on Saturday across Wales tell people they must exercise “as close as possible” to home.

Covid-19-related deaths in Wales continued to rise with the announcement that a further 23 people had lost their lives – taking the total to 774.

Public Health Wales said another 299 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,900.

There appeared to be a spike on Friday in confirmed deaths but it later emerged many had been backdated after delays in reporting from the Betsi Cadwaladr NHS area of north Wales.

I owe clinicians, nurses, support & technical staff from Wales & all over the world my life

Former Assembly Member William Powell said he “owes his life” to NHS staff after he spent more than four weeks in hospital being treated for coronavirus.

Mr Powell, a Liberal Democrat, tweeted: “I owe clinicians, nurses, support & technical staff from Wales & all over the world my life.”

While parts of the country enjoyed the warm weather, police were continuing to carry out patrols to enforce the stay at home rules.

Dyfed-Powys Police said there had been reports of an increase in traffic in Montgomeryshire and checks would be carried out throughout the weekend.

In Gwent, officers described it is “unacceptable” that people drove nearly 12 miles from Newport to the blue lagoon at Pantygasseg.

Police in Swansea also questioned whether it was necessary to queue up to enter the B&Q store at the Morfa retail park.

Even when you’re practising social distancing, it’s important to continue washing your hands thoroughly and regularly. Coronavirus can live on surfaces for multiple hours. Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds to help stop the spread.#HandWashing pic.twitter.com/WC5aQExkaM — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) April 25, 2020

Cyclists are being told they should travel no farther than a “reasonable walking distance from home”.

The legal guidance states people should not drive to exercise unless absolutely necessary but people with disabilities can exercise more than once a day.

The changes were announced by the Welsh government alongside a three-phase “traffic light” system to lift Wales out of lockdown.

First Minister Mark Drakeford denied his government’s plan means Wales is moving away from an all-UK approach to ending the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Caerphilly-based Transcend Packaging is making a million face shields for the NHS in Wales, having switched production from paper straws.

The Welsh government had called for businesses to help manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) to help create a new made-in-Wales supply chain. (PA Graphics)

Economy Minister Ken Skates said: “We are in the midst of a global crisis but we have seen companies really step up in recent weeks.

“The important work we, as a Welsh government, are doing with companies in Wales to support our effort around PPE, truly shows what is possible, with urgency and collaboration.”

In other news, the Welsh government has criticised the UK government for excluding from public funding the Holyhead to Dublin ferry route.

Lee Waters, the deputy minister for economy and transport, said: “The ferry route between Holyhead and Dublin is a vital link, transporting critical goods, such as food and oxygen supply for Ireland and Northern Ireland, and the NHS, for the UK mainland.

“As the second busiest roll on, roll off ferry port in the UK it plays an essential role in the economy of North Wales and further afield.

“It is unacceptable, inexplicable and irresponsible that the Port of Holyhead has not been included in the UK government’s announcement.”