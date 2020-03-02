News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Covid-19 could shrink world economy for first time since financial crisis

Covid-19 could shrink world economy for first time since financial crisis
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 10:45 AM

The spreading new Covid-19 virus could make the world economy shrink this quarter, for the first time since the international financial crisis more than a decade ago, experts said.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a special report on the impact of the virus that the world economy is still expected to grow overall this year and rebound next year.

But it lowered its forecasts for global growth in 2020 by half a percentage point, to 2.4%, and said the figure could go as low as 1.5% if the virus lasts long and spreads widely.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The last time world GDP shrank on a quarter-on-quarter basis was at the end of 2008, during the depths of the financial crisis.

On a full-year basis, it last shrank in 2009.

The OECD said China’s reduced production is hitting Asia particularly hard but also companies around the world that depend on its goods.

It urged governments to act fast to prevent contagion and restore consumer confidence.

The Paris-based OECD, which advises developed economies on policy, said the impact of this virus is much higher than past outbreaks because “the global economy has become substantially more interconnected, and China plays a far greater role in global output, trade, tourism and commodity markets”.

coronavirusCovid-19OECDTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Police surround shopping centre as ’30 people taken hostage’Police surround shopping centre as ’30 people taken hostage’

US authorities report second death from coronavirusUS authorities report second death from coronavirus

North Korea fires two unidentified projectilesNorth Korea fires two unidentified projectiles

Coronavirus: Asian markets bounce back slowly after heavy lossesCoronavirus: Asian markets bounce back slowly after heavy losses


Lifestyle

Hilary Fennell talks to Hazel Clifford about traits, faults and what she's most thankful forThis much I know: Hazel Clifford

The Royal seal of style approval: Royalty has inspired fashion for as long as there’s been royalty, and anyone who dates, and marries, a prince is a subject of fascination from head to toe. As the Cambridges prepare for their visit to Ireland next week, Rachel Marie Walsh rates Kate’s style legacy, from safe unfussy high street pieces to subtle hints of rebellion with Alexander McQueenThe Royals are coming to Ireland - We pay tribute to Kate's style

Darina Allen examines some of the latest food trendsDarina Allen: The latest food trends

DOGS love to chase a ball. Were they taught to do this by our ancestors? An animal able to retrieve carcasses would provide a valuable service during hunts, as wildfowlers’ dogs still do today. Pups responding well to human commands could have been selected and trained. Now, however, a discovery made at Stockholm University is challenging this idea. Retrieving, researchers there claim, is not anRichard Collins: Dogs’ behaviour inherited from wolves

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »