NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Court ruling could see sales of older iPhones halted in Germany

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 03:37 PM

A court in Germany has sided with chipmaker Qualcomm in a patent dispute with Apple that could see sales of older iPhone models halted.

The Munich regional court ruled that Apple and its subsidiaries had breached a European patent held by San Diego-based Qualcomm.

The court said in a statement that this effectively means Apple is “banned from offering or distributing unlicensed” devices including the iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

An iPhone 7 (Yui Mok/PA)

The “plus” variants of the iPhones 7 and 8 are also affected.

The ruling can be challenged but judges said that if Qualcomm wants the verdict enforced in the meantime, it needs to deposit a security of about 1.34 billion euros (£1.21 billion).

The disputed patent regulates the amount of energy provided to the phones’ telecom chips.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

AppleGermanyiPhonemobileQualcomm

Related Articles

Why Apple is no longer a byword for innovation – just ask the markets

Apple has released their list of 2018's most downloaded apps

Apple raises the bar with iconic watch

Apple shares tumble further

More in this Section

EU settlement scheme to enter public testing phase

Nicola Sturgeon urges PM to ‘stop wasting time’ on Brexit

Coroner calls for armed police at all Westminster gates after terror attack

Three more held over Scandinavian tourist murders in Morocco


Lifestyle

As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution

6 essential tips for safe winter road trips – at home or abroad

This is the one thing a nutrition expert would never do at Christmas

7 unusual Christmas desserts from around the world you should try

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »