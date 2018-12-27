Court records detail Spacey’s alleged encounter with teenager

A Massachusetts man who claims he was groped by Kevin Spacey at a Nantucket restaurant in 2016 caught part of his encounter with the actor on video, court documents reveal.

According to state police reports filed in Nantucket District Court, the then-18-year-old man sent a video via Snapchat to his girlfriend which allegedly showed Spacey touching the front of his trousers. The actor denies the allegations (Matt Crossick/PA)

Spacey’s lawyers said at a hearing last week that the video shows someone’s hand touching another person’s shirt, but the footage does not show anyone being groped and there is not enough evidence for their client to be charged.

Spacey faces arraignment on January 7 on a charge of indecent assault and battery.

The case came to light in November 2017 when former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh announced that Spacey had groped her son.

