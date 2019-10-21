News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Court date set for Alex Salmond case

By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 05:14 PM

A court hearing has been set for next month in the case against former first minister Alex Salmond, who faces attempted rape and sexual assault charges.

A preliminary hearing will take place at the High Court in Edinburgh on November 21.

Mr Salmond faced a total of 14 charges when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on January 24.

He was charged with two counts of attempted rape, nine counts of sexual assault, two of indecent assault and one breach of the peace during the brief hearing in private.

He denies the allegations and has said he will defend himself “to the utmost” in court.

Mr Salmond was Scotland’s first minister from 2007 to 2014.

The result of the 2014 referendum – a 55% to 45% vote to stay in the UK – led to him stepping down as first minister and SNP leader.

