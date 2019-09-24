News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Court clears Spanish government to exhume Franco’s remains

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 11:29 AM

The Spanish Supreme Court has ruled that the caretaker Socialist government can exhume the remains of former dictator General Francisco Franco.

Six judges met on Tuesday to decide on an appeal by Franco’s relatives against the government plan to remove the body from the gigantic Valley of the Fallen mausoleum he built on the outskirts of Madrid, and take it to a cemetery elsewhere.

The Valley of the Fallen mausoleum (Bernat Armangue/AP)
It is the latest development in a decades-old controversy.

Leftist parties and families of many Spanish Civil War victims have long wanted Franco to be removed from the mausoleum, which is a major tourist attraction. Others argue this would reopen old wounds.

- Press Association

