News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Court backs Norway’s right to issue Arctic oil drilling licences

Court backs Norway’s right to issue Arctic oil drilling licences
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 11:53 AM

The Norwegian government can hand out oil drilling licences in the Arctic, a court has decided.

The court ruling dealt a second blow to environmental groups that had filed a lawsuit against further drilling in the Barents Sea.

Broken sea ice photographed from a plane near Svalbard (David Cheskin/PA)
Broken sea ice photographed from a plane near Svalbard (David Cheskin/PA)

An appeals court in Norway on Thursday upheld a ruling that acquitted the government against charges from Nature and Youth and Greenpeace Nordic that drilling for oil and gas in Arctic waters would violate the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Norwegian constitution.

The Norwegian government argued the allotments have been dealt with several times in Parliament and warned against tipping the balance of power between elected officials and the justice system.

NorwayTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UN calls for probe into alleged Saudi hacking of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s phoneUN calls for probe into alleged Saudi hacking of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s phone

Harvey Weinstein ‘rape’ trial to hear opening statementsHarvey Weinstein ‘rape’ trial to hear opening statements

Greece’s politicians break the mould by choosing first female presidentGreece’s politicians break the mould by choosing first female president

Scientists develop blood test that can ‘predict final menstrual period’Scientists develop blood test that can ‘predict final menstrual period’


Lifestyle

It turns out 40 is no longer the new 30 – a new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness. The mid-life crisis is all too real, writes Antoinette Tyrrell.A midlife revolution: A new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »