Country singer Kylie Rae Harris killed in car crash

By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 10:44 PM

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris has been killed in a car crash.

Harris’s publicist confirmed her death Thursday, saying her family and friends were heartbroken.

Harris, 30, from Texas, was on her way to Taos, in New Mexico, in the US, when the three-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday night.

She was due to take to the stage on Thursday at the annual Big Barn Dance Music Festival.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office said one of the other drivers, a 16-year-old girl, was also killed. The third driver escaped injury.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash but they did not release details.

Harris released her self-titled album earlier this year.

- Press Association

