News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Country rocker Charlie Daniels dies aged 83

Country rocker Charlie Daniels dies aged 83
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 06:24 PM

Country music firebrand and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with Devil Went Down To Georgia, has died at age 83.

A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died on Monday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee, after doctors said he had a stroke.

He had suffered what was described as a mild stroke in January 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013 but continued to perform.

Country music artist Charlie Daniels (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Country music artist Charlie Daniels (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Daniels, a singer, guitarist and fiddler, started out as a session musician, even playing on Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline sessions.

Beginning in the early 1970s, his five-piece band toured endlessly, sometimes doing 250 shows a year.

In 2008, he joined the epitome of Nashville’s music establishment, the Grand Ole Opry.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Charlie DanielsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail applicationGhislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail application

Collapsing tree narrowly misses pedestrians at London crossroadsCollapsing tree narrowly misses pedestrians at London crossroads

Hot dog champions set world records at famous food festHot dog champions set world records at famous food fest

Boris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversaryBoris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversary


Lifestyle

Esther McCarthy previews some of the Fleadh’s Irish and international offerings.How to attend the Galway Film Fleadh from the comfort of your own couch

Whether you’re on staycation or risking a trip away, Marjorie Brennan offers suggestions on novels for a wide variety of tastesThe best fiction books for the beach and beyond this summer

Q. Sometimes I know that an orgasm just isn't going to happen. Is it really so bad to fake it?Sex File: Is it wrong to fake an orgasm?

Financial advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: You have made your home beautiful in lockdown, now make sure it is properly protected

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »