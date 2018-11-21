Home»world

Counter-terrorism police investigate after suspected bombs found in flat

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 08:59 PM

Counter-terrorism detectives are investigating after two suspected bombs were found in an empty flat.

Officers were called to a property being refurbished in Craven Park, Harlesden, in north-west London, at 9.30am on Wednesday.

The block of flats was evacuated and roads were closed after specialist officers assessed them as being suspected improvised explosive devices, Scotland Yard said.

The public’s safety is our top priority, and I would like to pay tribute to the specialist officers who attended and were able to safely recover the devices.

Both items were taken for forensic examination.

Further searches took place before the area was deemed safe and the cordon was lifted at around 6pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Chief Superintendent Simon Rose said: “The next stage is to investigate how and why the two devices came to be in this flat and detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command will be leading this.

“The public’s safety is our top priority, and I would like to pay tribute to the specialist officers who attended and were able to safely recover the devices.

“I also want to reassure the local community that we have carried out precautionary searches in the surrounding area to make sure there was nothing else of a similar nature nearby.”

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

There have been no arrests.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

deviceLondonBombNew Scotland YardPoliceUK

Related Articles

More in this Section

Fraudster who claimed £100,000 meant for Grenfell victims handed six-year term

Taliban deny involvement in Kabul bombing

Trump provides written responses to Mueller questions

‘Bali Nine’ drug smuggler released from Indonesian jail after nearly 14 years


Lifestyle

As Snoop Dogg congratulates himself – these are the health benefits of acknowledging your own greatness

Asos is now selling Mooncups: Why you should start using menstrual cups

Karuizawa – the Japanese resort town where people and bears want to live happily ever after

A taste of tradition in northern Sweden

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »