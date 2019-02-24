Counter-terror police arrest man in Leeds

Police investigating extreme right-wing activity in Leeds have arrested a man under the Terrorism Act.

The 33-year-old is being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

A property in Leeds is being searched following the planned and intelligence-led arrest by counter-terror officers, West Yorkshire Police said.

The suspect remains in a West Yorkshire police station for questioning.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, from Leeds district, said: “I understand our communities will have concerns about this police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that public safety is our top priority.

“If you do have any concerns, we would ask that you speak to your local neighbourhood policing team.

“If you see or hear something that could be terrorist related, act on your instincts by reporting your concerns at www.gov.uk/ACT.”

- Press Association