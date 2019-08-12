News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cosby lawyers ask appeals court to overturn conviction

By Press Association
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 10:53 PM

A Pennsylvania appeals court has questioned why actor Bill Cosby never got a supposed non-prosecution agreement in writing as his lawyers asked the panel to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

Cosby, 82, is serving a three to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman at his home in what became the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

The three-judge panel asked why Cosby’s top lawyers did not follow the norm and get an immunity agreement in writing, and approved by a judge, when accuser Andrea Constand first came forward in 2005.

“This is not a low-budget operation. … They had an unlimited budget,” said Superior Court Judge John T Bender. “Could it be they knew this was something the trial court would never have allowed?”

Cosby’s lawyers have long argued that he relied on the promise before giving evidence in Ms Constand’s 2005 lawsuit that proved incriminating when it was unsealed a decade later.

Andrea Constand, centre right, first came forward in 2005 (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Judge Carolyn Nichols echoed Mr Bender’s point, asking: “How can the elected district attorney bind that office in perpetuity?”

Cosby’s lawyers also attacked trial Judge Steven O’Neill’s decision to let five other accusers give evidence when Cosby went on trial last year, after more than 60 accusers came forward and his deposition was unsealed.

Prosecutors said they chose women whose accounts showed that Cosby had a “signature” crime pattern. Mr Bender seemed to agree, interrupting defence arguments that their stories had significant differences.

“The reality of it is, he gives them drugs and then he sexually assaults them,” he said. “That’s the pattern, is it not?”

Kristen L Weisenberger, representing Cosby, said one of the women was not even sure she had been violated. But prosecutors said that is how Cosby planned it.

“The defendant should not be rewarded because she has no recollection because of the drugs he gave her,” assistant district attorney Adrienne Jappe argued.

Cosby is serving a three to 10-year prison term (AP/Jacqueline Larma, File)
The court’s decision on how many other accusers should be allowed to give evidence will be closely watched by sexual assault survivors and defence lawyers as men like movie mogul Harvey Weinstein await trial in #MeToo-type cases.

Mr O’Neill had allowed just one other accuser at Cosby’s first trial in 2017, when the jury failed to reach a verdict.

Cosby’s lawyers called the decision to let five give evidence at the retrial arbitrary and prejudicial. However, the panel said judges are not bound by their earlier trial rulings.

Cosby, who is serving time at a state prison near Philadelphia, was not in court for the arguments at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg. The court typically takes several months to issue decisions.

Long beloved as “America’s Dad” for his TV role as Dr Cliff Huxtable, Cosby has called his encounters with Ms Constand and other accusers consensual.

- Press Association

