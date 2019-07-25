News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson says deal brings some justice

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 09:31 PM

Model and TV personality Janice Dickinson has called a settlement in her defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby a victory that brings a measure of justice – but in the end is only a partial help.

“In reality, nothing can erase the experience and memory of an assault,” Dickinson said at a news conference.

“Jail is where he belongs. There are not enough years left for him to pay for what he has done to so many, many women.”

Dickinson’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said the case was settled for an “epic” amount, though the terms of the agreement keep the exact figure confidential.

“Janice will be fully and fairly compensated for being branded a liar,” Ms Bloom said.

The deal allows Dickinson to continue to speak out against Cosby, which she said she intends to do.

“Sisters, my advice to you is never, ever give up ever, tell your story and stand up for your rights,” Dickinson said.

She also urged legislators to extend the existing statutes of limitations on sexual assault that have forced her and other Cosby accusers to sue the comedian for defamation.

Cosby insurer American International Group Inc (AIG) settled the case against his will, as it has with at least eight other women who filed similar lawsuits.

“AIG’s settlement of this lawsuit has no bearing whatsoever on the merit of Ms Dickinson’s claims,” Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in a statement. He said Dickinson’s case is another example of “AIG robbing Mr Cosby of the opportunity to clear his name in a court of law, where evidence and truthfulness are supposed to be elevated above headlines and gossip.”

Cosby has repeatedly denied both Dickinson’s allegations and the defamation claims, saying that they were statements by his former attorney that he had no part in.

AIG declined to comment.

Dickinson was among the first for whom the term “supermodel” was used in the 1980s and has become a reality TV regular in recent decades on shows including America’s Next Top Model and Celebrity Big Brother.

She testified at Cosby’s criminal trial that he drugged and raped her in 1982. She was among several Cosby accusers who were allowed to take the witness stand at the Pennsylvania trial where Cosby was found guilty of drugging and molesting a woman who worked at his alma mater, Temple University, in 2004.

The 82-year-old comedian is serving a three-to-10 year sentence.

- Press Association

