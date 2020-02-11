Corsica hit by 125mph gusts as ferocious storm batters Europe

Ferocious winds with gusts over 125mph have hit Corsica and whipped up a forest fire on the French Mediterranean island, amid a storm that has battered northern Europe for days.

More than 300 firefighters were involved in tackling the blazes and two ports were closed and flights suspended on Corsica, while power was cut to 2,000 homes.

At least eight people have been killed and there has been severe travel disruption as the storm continued to batter other parts of Europe.

Fallen trees blocked roads and train tracks in southern Germany and Austria. A roof was blown off a house by strong wind in Sonthofen, Germany (Benjamin Liss/dpa via AP)

The Austrian city of Salzburg, near the German border, was hit by the storm on Tuesday.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that more than 400 firefighters worked for hours to remove downed trees from crushed cars and roads.

They also had to remove a huge metal roof that was blown off a building.

No-one was injured, ORF reported.

German railroad operator Deutsche Bahn, which had shut down all long-distance trains on Monday, said most of its service resumed on Tuesday, with the exception of some trains in southern regions that were still being battered by gusty winds.

Schools across Germany reopened. Waves hit a diving board on the shore of Lake Geneva in Lutry, Switzerland (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

Deaths due to the fierce storm were reported in Poland, Sweden, Britain, Slovenia, Germany and the Czech Republic.

On Tuesday, Polish officials reported a third storm-related death in the country, saying a relative of two people killed on Monday when the roof of a ski rental building collapsed had also died.

In northern Bavaria, where a gust of more than 100mph was recorded, the storm produced a record amount of electricity being fed into the German grid from wind turbines, equivalent to almost 44 nuclear power plants.

The German Weather Service said strong winds would keep blasting much of the country on Tuesday but the brunt of the storm had moved to the south east.

In north-eastern Germany, a new storm was expected to reach the Baltic coast.

The German Weather Service also forecast heavy rains for most of the country as well as for France and Belgium. The damaged roof of a house in Rohozna, Czech Republic (Lubos Pavlicek/CTK via AP)

In Norway, water from the North Sea overflowed harbours and entered houses along the country’s southern coast, causing damage but no victims.

Local airline Wideroe cancelled 21 departures because low pressure over northern Norway meant its small planes could not fly, the Norwegian news agency NTB reported.

The low pressure was affecting the altitude gauges on the planes with no possibility to adjust for the low pressure.

In the Czech Republic, more than 40,000 households remained without electricity on Tuesday morning, down from some 300,000 on Monday afternoon.

Around 20 train routes were still blocked because of fallen trees on the track.

Only one flight from Amsterdam was cancelled on Tuesday, Prague’s international airport said.