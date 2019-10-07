News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Corpse Bride' Instagram star arrested in Iran on number of charges

Image via Facebook/Corpse Bride.
By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 03:21 PM

An Iranian woman known for posting images of herself online trying to look like a lead character from Tim Burton's film The Corpse Bride has been arrested, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Tasnim said the woman, whom it identified only by her first name Fatemah, was arrested on Saturday.

Authorities are looking to charge her with promoting violence, blasphemy and encouraging youth to corruption and insulting the Islamic dress code for women, it said.

News of her detention spread rapidly among internet users in Iran, where she has a wide following on Instagram.

Iranian authorities regularly crack down on what they see as Western cultural influence.

Many of the Islamic Republic's hardliners view the country as fighting a cultural "soft war" against Westernisation changing its mores.

In June, Iran's judiciary announced a telephone hotline for the public to report any violations of social norms, including of dress and behaviour.

Tasnim said the woman was arrested after members of the public made numerous calls of complaints to authorities.

The woman previously posted that she underwent plastic surgery to make herself resemble the character Emily, the stop-motion corpse bride voiced by Helena Bonham Carter in the 2005 film.

Some images appeared digitally altered to heighten the look.

Initially, some referred to her as the "Angelina Jolie of Iran", but in comments on her photos she said she sought to resemble the Burton character.

Her appearance in her posts has been controversial in Iran, where some followers have criticised her looks and her resorting to plastic surgery.

Although nose jobs are fairly common in Iran for both men and women, the surgery apparently undergone by Fatemah appeared to be far more extreme.

In recent years, Iranian women - especially in the capital Tehran - have worn the mandatory hair-covering scarf loosely on their head, drawing the ire of conservatives.

- PA

