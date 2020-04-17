News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Coronavirus vaccine hunt to get boost from Government taskforce

Coronavirus vaccine hunt to get boost from Government taskforce
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 05:15 PM

The hunt for a coronavirus vaccine has been given a boost by the launch of a Government taskforce.

Led by chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, and deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan van Tam, it will support efforts to rapidly develop a vaccine as soon as possible.

As well as providing industry and research institutions with the resources and support, the group will review regulations to allow quick and safe vaccine trials.

It will also scale up manufacturing, so that when a vaccine becomes available, it can be produced quickly and in mass quantities.

Twenty-one new research projects combating coronavirus will receive Government funding from a £14 million investment.

This follows the Government’s £250 million pledge to develop a vaccine.

The vaccine taskforce is key to co-ordinating efforts to rapidly accelerate the development and manufacture of a potential new vaccine,

Representatives from Government, academia and industry will form the taskforce, including Government life sciences champion Sir John Bell, as well as AstraZeneca, and the Wellcome Trust.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma, who announced the taskforce at the daily Downing Street press conference, said: “UK scientists are working as fast as they can to find a vaccine that fights coronavirus, saving and protecting people’s lives.

“We stand firmly behind them in their efforts.

“The vaccine taskforce is key to co-ordinating efforts to rapidly accelerate the development and manufacture of a potential new vaccine, so we can make sure it is widely available to patients as soon as possible.”

The group will focus on five strands of activity including supporting the discovery of potential coronavirus vaccines and preparing the UK for clinical vaccine testing and manufacturing.

It is also working with the Bioindustry Association, which has set up an industry-led group, to accelerate vaccine development and manufacturing.

Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said: “The taskforce will ensure that any potential coronavirus vaccine, when available, can be produced quickly and at scale so it can be made available to the public as quickly as possible.”

Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance (PA)
Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance (PA)

One project led by the University of Oxford will trial an anti-malarial drug to determine whether it could diminish the effects of Covid-19 on people in high risk groups.

Across the UK GP surgeries have been invited to take part in the trial to determine whether it could reduce the need for affected patients to go to hospital and speed up their recovery.

Imperial College London, which is testing a vaccine against coronavirus that aims for the body to produce more protective antibodies, will also receive funding.

Another project is Public Health England’s study on how Covid-19 can be transmitted from person to person by determining how long it can survive in the air and on different materials found in hospitals.

Chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said: “The UK has some of the best vaccine scientists in the world, but we need to take account of the whole development process.

“This taskforce will ensure the UK can take an end-to-end view.

“This includes funding research, like the recent NIHR/UKRI call, and ensuring manufacturing capability to deliver a Covid-19 vaccination as quickly as possible.”

Alok SharmaAstraZenecaBioindustry AssociationcoronavirusCovid-19Imperial College LondonPatrick VallanceTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Facebook adds a care reaction for people to show support for one and otherFacebook adds a care reaction for people to show support for one and other

Govt's slow reaction means UK will likely have highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe, leading doctor warnsGovt's slow reaction means UK will likely have highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe, leading doctor warns

Three men handed extended jail terms in England after wrongful coronavirus convictionsThree men handed extended jail terms in England after wrongful coronavirus convictions

'We're starting our life again' - Trump gives governors phased plan to rejuvenate US economy'We're starting our life again' - Trump gives governors phased plan to rejuvenate US economy


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps shows how interior design can offer a fascinating teaching moment for all ages.How to get the family involved in home decorating projects

Can you get top marks in our entertainment quiz? Let us know!Quick quiz: Test you entertainment knowledge with these 10 questions

Taking the gym to the nation, personal trainer Ray Lally challenges Daíthí Ó Sé to a 15-minute training session in a new RTÉ series. Brendan O'Brien reports.Work it out: Dáithí and Ray join forces to help get the nation moving

Measures taken to tackle Covid-19 have dramatically changed how dental care is provided, says Helen O'Callaghan.In the teeth of a crisis: Pandemic leaves dentists struggling to deliver a service

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »