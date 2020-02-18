News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Coronavirus vaccine could take up to 12-18 months, says WHO

Coronavirus vaccine could take up to 12-18 months, says WHO
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 07:00 PM

A vaccine against coronavirus could take more than a year to develop, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Addressing a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that preparing a vaccine was planning for the “worst situation”.

But he acknowledged that development was a “balancing act” – adding that the imminent focus should be on public health solutions.

“We have to invest in preparedness and really use this window of opportunity to stay away from any serious crisis,” he said.

“We have to strike a balance. The vaccine could be the long term, because it could take up to 12 to 18 months. And this is like preparing for the worst situation.

“It’s the simple public health solutions that we should do that should really be our focus, while of course preparing for the vaccine.

“That balancing act is very, very important. We do what should be done today and then we invest also in the future to prepare for the future.”

READ MORE

Two Irish passengers on board coronavirus-hit cruise ship test positive

He called the current period of transmission a “window of opportunity that should not be missed”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the organisation’s health emergencies programme, told the briefing that “many, many” lives could be saved in the coming months – with or without a vaccine.

He said that development would be costly, warning that funds “cannot and should not” be pulled away from helping weaker health systems prepare for the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.

“This isn’t a trade-off between one or the other. We can save many, many lives in the coming months, with or without a vaccine,” he said.

“We all want to invest in the vaccine as a long-term solution but there are people sick now. There are health systems that are vulnerable now.”

He added: “We can save a lot of lives through support of therapy by testing the drugs we’re currently testing, and by getting everything in our systems working. And then we do the other things and you develop the vaccine.”

When asked about vaccine development, Dr Sylvie Briand, director of epidemic and pandemic diseases at the WHO, said a candidate vaccine could be “around 16 weeks from now”.

But she added that there would then be months of tests to decide if any potential vaccine can be used on humans.

“It’s still a matter of weeks – months,” she told the briefing.

More on this topic

Virus: Car parts brought in suitcases from ChinaVirus: Car parts brought in suitcases from China

Kerry Group shares surge as revenues top €7bnKerry Group shares surge as revenues top €7bn

Two Irish passengers on board coronavirus-hit cruise ship test positiveTwo Irish passengers on board coronavirus-hit cruise ship test positive

Apple shares lose €41bn as virus hits vulnerable supply chainApple shares lose €41bn as virus hits vulnerable supply chain

coronavirusCovid-19VaccineWHOTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Nissan shareholders vent spleen at managementNissan shareholders vent spleen at management

Coronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll riseCoronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll rise

Apple warns of coronavirus impact on resultsApple warns of coronavirus impact on results

British woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found deadBritish woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found dead


Lifestyle

Katie Wright recaps all the top stories from the UK’s fashion capital.London Fashion Week: Everything you might have missed from the autumn/winter shows

I might have just stumbled on the key to child discipline — a calendar, an aquarium and a big lie.Learner Dad: 'We’re big into Cancel Discipline in our place'

The 31st Cork French Film Festival's opening night film Proxima was the French film nominee for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.Full spectacle of French film at Cork French Film Festival

Tinfoil hats were the headwear of choice at Keith Barry's enjoyable show, writes Esther N McCarthyREVIEW: Keith Barry at the Everyman in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »