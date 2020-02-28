News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Coronavirus tests in Scotland hit 500 but no confirmed cases

Coronavirus tests in Scotland hit 500 but no confirmed cases
By Press Association
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 03:23 PM

A total of 500 tests for coronavirus have now been carried out in Scotland but there are still no confirmed cases in the country.

The update comes as the first case was confirmed in Wales and two more were identified in England – bringing the total number in the UK to 19.

The outbreak of this strain, known as Covid-19, started in the Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this month.

China has reported nearly 80,000 cases and almost 3,000 deaths.

Outside China, there have been cases in nearly 60 countries with more than 80 deaths.

On Thursday, it emerged schools have been issued with advice to prep staff on preventing the spread of infections by Health Protection Scotland (HPS).

Earlier this week, scottisch Premier Nicola Sturgeon also chaired a Scottish Government resilience meeting with attendees including Health Secretary Jeane Freeman.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood previously said the Scottish Government and NHS were working on “containment first” and then – if coronavirus was discovered in this country – a range of measures to try to limit the number of people infected.

She also suggested people could be banned from gathering in large numbers to contain any spread.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Economic pain deepens as nearly 60 countries report Covid-19 cases

More on this topic

FBD chief Muldoon defends insurer as Sinn Féin seeks 'schedule' to cut premiumsFBD chief Muldoon defends insurer as Sinn Féin seeks 'schedule' to cut premiums

Covid-19: Harris warns against 'disinformation' as Aer Lingus confirms infected patient flew with themCovid-19: Harris warns against 'disinformation' as Aer Lingus confirms infected patient flew with them

Books donated to help quarantined holidaymakers in Tenerife fight hotel boredomBooks donated to help quarantined holidaymakers in Tenerife fight hotel boredom

Latest: Aer Lingus confirms Covid-19 patient flew with themLatest: Aer Lingus confirms Covid-19 patient flew with them

Catherine CalderwoodChief Medical OfficerCovid-19Health Protection ScotlandJeane FreemanNicola SturgeonScotlandTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

About 50 Britons at coronavirus quarantine hotel allowed to leaveAbout 50 Britons at coronavirus quarantine hotel allowed to leave

US soap opera co-creator Lee Phillip Bell diesUS soap opera co-creator Lee Phillip Bell dies

Putin says he rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen warPutin says he rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen war

Prague square named after Russian opposition figure Boris NemtsovPrague square named after Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov


Lifestyle

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

Kya deLongchamps despairs over the simple ways we can wreak havoc on our property's valueHow we vandalise our own homes

With the housing crisis, renovating a run-down property is worth considering if you have the inclination, time, funds and a good team of contractors around you, writes Carol O’CallaghanBehind the scenes in The Great House Revival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »