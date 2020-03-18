News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Schools across the UK to close as deaths reach 104

Coronavirus: Schools across the UK to close as deaths reach 104
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 06:19 PM

Schools across the UK are to close to all pupils except those of key workers, as Boris Johnson urged the public to continue heeding health advice to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Johnson said schools in England will close their gates on Friday until further notice, but urged parents not to leave children in the care of grandparents or older relatives who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill with coronavirus.

He said meals and vouchers would be provided for pupils who currently receive free school lunches, but said “exams will not take place as planned in May and June”.

The move comes as the Welsh Government said all schools will close for an early Easter break by Friday at the latest, just minutes before First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced schools in Scotland will also close by the end of the week.

Schools in Northern Ireland will close with immediate effect, although teachers will attend for a further two days.

To date, 104 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirementLetter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirement

Golfers carry on despite coronavirus pandemic decimating sportGolfers carry on despite coronavirus pandemic decimating sport

Stay at home with the family even if your symptoms are mild, says UK ad campaignStay at home with the family even if your symptoms are mild, says UK ad campaign

Ireland likely facing into new bank guaranteeIreland likely facing into new bank guarantee

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus